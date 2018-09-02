Case filed Against South India Actor Simbu

South Idia actor Simbu is in trouble again. Simbu who has bagged a couple of biggies that include VTV 2, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Venkat Prabhu flick gets a notice from the honourable court.

The makers of Arasan has filed a case against Simbu for having borrowed 50 lakhs in advance for the movie and not keeping up with the commitment to do the film.

On the case filed by the makers of Arasan stating to return the money with interest, the court issued a notice to the actor. The notice says that the actors should pay rupees 85 lakhs with four weeks to the producer of Arasan.

