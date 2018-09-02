Congress Win Elections In Jammu Kashmir

Leaving its competitors in the dust, Congress has emerged victorious in the recently held elections.

BJP and its former alliance People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil polls, winning only two and one seats respectively in the 26-member elected House.

While the National Conference (NC) and Congress have swept the polls winning 10 and eight seats respectively. NC is all set to cruise to power as they claim that three of the five independents were elected with their support.

More than 70% turnout was recorded in the LAHDC Kargil polls which were held on August 27.

BJP was expecting major gains as senior leaders of the state were camping in the district in a run-up to the elections. Of the 14 candidates, BJP managed only one seat in the Buddhist dominated Zanskar area. This is the first time BJP has opened an account in Kargil district.

“We fought elections purely on the developmental issues. But Congress and National Conference played unleashed a vicious propaganda calling BJP anti-Muslim. Plus they exploited the issue of Article 35 A. On the day of nomination, the Article 35 A issue grabbed headlines,” said Mohammad Ali, Kargil district president of BJP.

It was, however, PDP which was routed in the elections. PDP won only two out of 21 seats it had contested in the elections. “We were expecting six to seven seats. But at the last moment they (opposition) used money power”, said Haji Anayat, senior PDP leader and chairman of J&K Legislative Council.

National Conference is all set to rule the LAHDC after winning 10 out of 19 seats they had contested. “A party needs 14 to rule the LAHDC. We have 10 of our own and three independents have won with our support. We are hopeful we will be able to rope another one to reach to the majority mark,” said Haji Hanifa, National Conference leader.

Established in 2003 on the pattern of Darjeeling Hill Development Council, LAHDC Kargil has 30 councillors.