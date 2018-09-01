Union Minister calls Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi as ‘Gutter Worm’

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has called the Congress president “schizophrenic” and a “sewer worm”. Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday at an event in Bihar’s Sasaram, Choubey said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a sky and “what is the shape of the Congress chief, like a gutter worm”, he said.

The 65-year-old union minister said he was very disappointed with Rahul Gandhi for accusing PM Modi of lying on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, and that he should be admitted to a mental hospital.

Choubey also called the Congress President a victim of “schizophrenia”. “Rahul Gandhi thinks he is great, intellectual and perfect. He accused PM Narendra Modi of lying on Rafale deal. I think he should be admitted to a mental hospital,” he said.

“India needs a progressive Prime Minister and the whole country is together to make it a great country. We’ll make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again,” he added.