BJP’s New Nickname For Rahul- ‘Chinese Gandhi’; Comes After China Asks For India’s Permission

The Indian Embassy received a letter from China requesting permission to see Congress President Rahul Gandhi off who was in the country for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

See LETTER:

The Chinese Embassy in India had sought permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for a temporary pass for entry into the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Zhou Yuyun (Counsellor of China Embassy) to see off Rahul Gandhi.

But the BJP has questioned the connection between the Congress President & China to warrant such a grand send-off.

At a press conference, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said “Rahul Gandhi wanted the Chinese Ambassador to see him off. The Ambassador had sought permission for it in writing to the Ministry of External Affairs so that the ceremonial lounge at the Indira Gandhi International Airport could be used for giving him a ceremonial see off in the presence of the Ambassador and other diplomats of that country.”

Patra claimed that the MEA did not respond to the letter.

READ ALSO: Rahul Gandhi Appears as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ in this Poster Put Up by Congress.

Patra said “It is common sense that since you are Rahul Gandhi and not Chinese Gandhi, why should the Chinese Ambassador see you off when you are going to Nepal. There is no such protocol.

The Congress hit back saying the BJP was insulting the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati by such “cheap” political tactics.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that an “unnerved” Prime Minister and a rattled BJP have shown their parochial, hateful mindset by mocking at the religious journey.

“Calling this auspicious yatra honeymoon tourism by the BJP is the vilest attack on Hindu faith and belief,” Surjewala maintained.

Senior leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who counter-alleged that the BJP is playing politics as it is insecure over Rahul Gandhi undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. He cited the Congress president’s ‘deep faith in Lord Shiva’:

BJP’s criticism of #RahulGandhi ji’s #KailashMansarovarYatra is totally misplaced n inappropriate. Rahul ji is going on a pilgrimage n for worshiping #LordShiva, it is a holy journey, but BJP is playing politics. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2018