Deepika Padukone looks absolutely gorgeous in her latest magazine cover

Deepika Padukone is the Bollywood actress listed as the hottest actress in India. With her super hot looks, the actress has found a place in the hearts of millions across India and the world.

The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic period drama Padmaavat.

For the first time in India, Deepika Padukone has unveiled two magazine covers of the same issue of a magazine. The actress has offered the audience with two covers to die for as the actress looks drop-dead-gorgeous on both of them.

Sporting a vintage look with a bold winged eyeliner, the second cover gives us retro feels similar to the first one as the issue celebrates icons of change with Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, the actress mesmerized the masses with her bold and rocking style statement at MET Gala and Cannes apart from her international magazine covers like TINGS London.

Let’s have a look at her pictures below:

