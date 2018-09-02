Suhana Khan looks stunning at the launch of new fashion brand MxS: See Pics

Suhana Khan, daughter of King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into the world of glamour. She always amazes us with her stylish outfits.

Recently, Suhana Khan becomes the face of a fashion magazine’s August edition. Cover shoot pics are a proof that Suhana Khan is hot and sexy enough for her Bollywood debut.

Recently She was spotted at the launch of new fashion brand MxS.

In the photograph, Suhana is seen accompanying her mother Gauri Khan. Donning a half shoulder sequined star ruffle top, she looks gorgeous as ever. While Gauri Khan in sequined cargo pants. Suhana preferred to keep her loose. She matched her outfit with a pair of silver stilettos.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

