Suhana Khan looks stunning at the launch of new fashion brand MxS: See Pics

Sep 2, 2018, 10:17 pm IST
Suhana Khan, daughter of King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into the world of glamour. She always amazes us with her stylish outfits.

Recently, Suhana Khan becomes the face of a fashion magazine’s August edition. Cover shoot pics are a proof that Suhana Khan is hot and sexy enough for her Bollywood debut.

Recently She was spotted at the launch of new fashion brand MxS.
In the photograph, Suhana is seen accompanying her mother Gauri Khan. Donning a half shoulder sequined star ruffle top, she looks gorgeous as ever. While Gauri Khan in sequined cargo pants. Suhana preferred to keep her loose. She matched her outfit with a pair of silver stilettos.

Let's have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My gorgeous lady??

A post shared by SUHANIAN (Suhana's Fans?) (@suhanakhanx) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

they are the prettiest I swear ! @mxsworld launch ,Scroll for videos . . prettiest navya too??? @shwetabachchan ?? @monishajaising ??

A post shared by SUHANIAN (Suhana's Fans?) (@suhanakhanx) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gauri & Suhana in a party today?? Love them so muchhhh???????? So gorgeous both are?? #GauriKhan #SuhanaKhan

A post shared by SUHANIAN (Suhana's Fans?) (@suhanakhanx) on

Also Read: These Bollywood Actresses Look Ultra Bold in White Shirts

