These Bollywood Actresses Look Ultra Bold in White Shirts

There are two basic things in every woman’s wardrobe that she can’t do without- a little black dress and a white shirt. A little black dress is the safest bet for almost all occasions and while a plain white shirt is classy yet vintage.

The colour white is a symbol of peace but what if this symbol of peace turns bold?

Have a look at Bollywood actresses who look ultra bold in white shirts.

Tamannah Bhatia

Kajal Agarwal

Deepika Padukone

Also Read: Alia Bhatt opens up about her retirement from Bollywood after marriage

Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra

Shriya Saran

Nayanthara