Delicious & Fun Food For Party Appetizer- Peri Peri Fish Fingers

Peri Peri Fish Fingers are Fish fingers that are crumb coated and fried till crispy and crunchy making it a perfect starter/appetizer for your Indian Dinner Parties.

Peri Peri Fish Fingers

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 Basa fish, cut into finger length size

1/2 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)

1 tablespoon Salt

1 tablespoon Black pepper powder

1 Whole Egg

1/4 cup Milk

1/4 cup Breadcrumbs

For Peri Peri Masala

1 tablespoon Red chilli powder

1 tablespoon Red Chilli flakes, crushed

1 tablespoon Garlic powder

1 teaspoon Dry ginger powder

1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)

1 teaspoon Dried oregano

How to make