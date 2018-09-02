FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Delicious & Fun Food For Party Appetizer- Peri Peri Fish Fingers

Sep 2, 2018, 11:28 am IST
1 minute read
Peri Peri Fish Fingers
Peri Peri Fish Fingers are Fish fingers that are crumb coated and fried till crispy and crunchy making it a perfect starter/appetizer for your Indian Dinner Parties.

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Basa fish, cut into finger length size
  • 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)
  • 1 tablespoon Salt
  • 1 tablespoon Black pepper powder
  • 1 Whole Egg
  • 1/4 cup Milk
  • 1/4 cup Breadcrumbs
  • For Peri Peri Masala
  • 1 tablespoon Red chilli powder
  • 1 tablespoon Red Chilli flakes, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon Garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Dry ginger powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)
  • 1 teaspoon Dried oregano

How to make

  • To begin making the Peri Peri Fish Fingers Recipe, pat dry the fish to remove any excess water.
  • In a small plate, add flour, salt and pepper and mix it well. In another bowl break an egg and add milk and whisk well. Also, keep the bread crumbs ready in a separate plate.
  • Heat a kadai/heavy bottomed pan with enough oil to fry. Add the fish on to a seasoned flour and coat them well. Dust out any excess flour.
  • Dip the fish into the egg mixture and then finally crumb coat it completely and shake off the excess.
  • Drop the fish finger slowly and carefully into the hot oil. Do the same for the rest. After 2 minutes flip it over. Cook until the fish fingers turn golden brown.
  • Drain them out and place them in a paper napkin to remove any excess oil.
  • To make the peri peri masala powder mix all the spice including red chilli powder, red chilli flakes, garlic powder, dry ginger powder, cinnamon powder and dried oregano into a bowl. Sprinkle them over the fish finger and toss well till it is evenly coated.
  • Serve the Peri Peri Fish Fingers Recipe along with a cheese dip or tomato sauce with a salad by the side to enjoy your starters.

