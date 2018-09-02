Delicious & Fun Food For Party Appetizer- Peri Peri Fish Fingers

Peri Peri Fish Fingers are Fish fingers that are crumb coated and fried till crispy and crunchy making it a perfect starter/appetizer for your Indian Dinner Parties.
Peri Peri Fish Fingers
Prep in: 5 minutes
Cooks in: 30 minutes
Total in: 35 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 Basa fish, cut into finger length size
- 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)
- 1 tablespoon Salt
- 1 tablespoon Black pepper powder
- 1 Whole Egg
- 1/4 cup Milk
- 1/4 cup Breadcrumbs
- For Peri Peri Masala
- 1 tablespoon Red chilli powder
- 1 tablespoon Red Chilli flakes, crushed
- 1 tablespoon Garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Dry ginger powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini)
- 1 teaspoon Dried oregano
How to make
- To begin making the Peri Peri Fish Fingers Recipe, pat dry the fish to remove any excess water.
- In a small plate, add flour, salt and pepper and mix it well. In another bowl break an egg and add milk and whisk well. Also, keep the bread crumbs ready in a separate plate.
- Heat a kadai/heavy bottomed pan with enough oil to fry. Add the fish on to a seasoned flour and coat them well. Dust out any excess flour.
- Dip the fish into the egg mixture and then finally crumb coat it completely and shake off the excess.
- Drop the fish finger slowly and carefully into the hot oil. Do the same for the rest. After 2 minutes flip it over. Cook until the fish fingers turn golden brown.
- Drain them out and place them in a paper napkin to remove any excess oil.
- To make the peri peri masala powder mix all the spice including red chilli powder, red chilli flakes, garlic powder, dry ginger powder, cinnamon powder and dried oregano into a bowl. Sprinkle them over the fish finger and toss well till it is evenly coated.
- Serve the Peri Peri Fish Fingers Recipe along with a cheese dip or tomato sauce with a salad by the side to enjoy your starters.
