"Don't Touch Feet & No Garlands" DMK Party To Cultivate Good Political Culture

Sep 2, 2018
DMK party
DMK party to cultivate good political culture

The DMK party has decided to cultivate good political culture by asking its followers to give up the old ways of greeting the political heads.

The DMK has asked its cadres not to touch the feet of party chief M K Stalin as it was against the idea of self-respect. They were asked instead to greet him saying ‘Vanakkam,’ with love. “Let us give up the servitude of touching the feet to grab attention and cooperate to foster a good political culture,” the party said. The party urged the cadres to not cause unease to party president MK Stalin by touching his feet and to guard the principle of duty, dignity, and discipline.

It may be recalled that for years, DMK had ridiculed the AIADMK leaders for falling at the feet of late J Jayalalithaa as a mark of their “servitude.”

Against this backdrop, DMK said Stalin had appealed to cadres to avoid the practice when he took over as the party’s working president last January itself, DMK said.

