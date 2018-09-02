Effective Ways To Get Rid Of Dark Lips Naturally

Dark and pigmented lips have become a constant problem these days. Excess tea or coffee intake, exposure to the sun, and neglect in taking care of the lips lead to pigmentation.

Here are some natural ways to get rid of dark lips:

Lemon Honey Lip Serum:

You Will Need

1 part lemon juice

1 part honey

Soft cloth

Water

What You Have To Do

Mix the lemon juice and honey to make your tan removing lip serum.

Coat your lips with this serum and leave for an hour before wiping off with a soft, wet cloth.

How Often You Should Do This

This process can be done a few times in a day to remove tan and pigmentation.

Why This Works

This is the perfect dark lips treatment that you can do at home. The citrus extracts from the lemon juice remove the tan and honey nourishes the lips to make them pink. This serum can be refrigerated and used for a week.

Glycerine

You Will Need

Glycerine

Cotton swab

What You Have To Do

Apply glycerine over your lips with a cotton swab before going to bed.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this every night.

Why This Works

Other than exposure to the sun and improper maintenance, dryness might also cause pigmented lips. This glycerin treatment retains the moisture and prevents drying, thus helping to get rid of dark lips.

