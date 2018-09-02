High Alert Warning amid unconfirmed Bharat Bandh on September

Many fake posts coupled with pictures, appearing to be stills taken from Aaj Tak and Zee News channels, are going viral on WhatsApp about a Bharat Bandh protest on September 6.

As per the reports, amid unconfirmed reports of a Bharat Bandh protest on September 6 against Dalit reservation and SC/ST Act, a high alert was sounded in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district.

Police officials have been advised to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including the issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary. A Bharat Bandh on April 2 by Dalit groups against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order had led to violence and arson in many parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Eight people died in Madhya Pradesh during the Bharat Bandh called on Monday by some Dalit organisations to protest dilution of the SC/ST Act.