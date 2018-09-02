FashionTrendy Hacks

High French Braid With Pouf Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Sep 2, 2018, 11:01 pm IST
Hairstyles that have the volume on top of the crown are also a great way to accentuate your square face. They make the face appear longer, hence shifting the focus from a broad forehead. The best way to achieve this volume is by creating a pouf on the top of your head. Pair it up with a loosely braided French braid and you’re good to go!

What You Need

  • Hair Elastics
  • Bobby pins
  • Light-hold hairspray
  • Paddle brush
  • Hair serum
  • Teasing Comb

How To Style

  • Take a small section of hair from the top of your crown and tease the back of it with the teasing comb for extra volume.
  • Create a small pouf at the top of your head and secure it with bobby pins.
  • Start working the rest of your hair into a French braid, starting from where the pouf has been pinned down.
  • Once you braid the length of your hair, secure the end with a hair elastic.
  • Slightly pull at the sections of the braid to loosen it, this will make the braid appear more voluminous.
  • Finish styling with a light-hold hairspray.

