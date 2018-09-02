Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to leave for US for medical treatment on tomorrow

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called on Governor Justice (ret) P Sathasivam and briefed him about his September 3 visit to the U.S.A for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister also updated the Governor about the steps initiated by the government for rebuilding Kerala and for rehabilitation of the flood affected people, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.Vijayan will leave for the USA for treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 3, sources at the chief minister’s office said.

73-year-old Vijayan was originally scheduled to go for treatment on August 19 and return by the middle of this month.He postponed the trip due to the unexpected massive floods that ravaged the state and claimed more than 400 lives.The Chief Minister had undergone a routine annual medical check up at Apollo Hospitals at Chennai on March 3.