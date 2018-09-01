Kerala Floods : IMD data shows it sent prior warnings and issues red alert about heavy rain in Kerala

After the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the IMD of not giving any prior hint about extremely heavy rain on 14 and 15 August. An IMD official at Thiruvananthapuram said they had issued Red Alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts on 14 August and in all 14 districts on 15 August.

While the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have chosen to hold Pinarayi Vijayan government responsible for the disaster, the chief minister is taking refuge by citing extraordinary heavy rains and blaming the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the allegedly delayed forecast.

The Opposition grilled him during the special session of the state Assembly on 30 August for the government’s failure in not opening the dams before water reaching the brim.

The official said that IMD had also issued Orange Alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places) in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on 14 August. Red Alert was in force in Idukki and Wayanad, the two worst-affected districts, even on 13 August, he added.

While replying to the opposition allegations, the chief minister said that the government had taken all precautions as per IMD’s forecast. But as the water level in the reservoirs increased swiftly and unexpectedly, there was no option but to open the dams and release the excess water, he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the IMD forecast for 9 to 15 August was an average rainfall of 9.85 cms, whereas the state received 35.22 cms during that period. He said that there was no alert of ‘extremely heavy rainfall of this magnitude.