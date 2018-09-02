Man held with Swallowed Capsules of Cocaine worth Rs. 3 Crores

A Brazilian man has been arrested from IGI airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country Rs 3 crore worth cocaine, which he had swallowed in form of 64 capsules, a statement issued by the customs department on Sunday said.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Sao Paulo via Addis Ababa on August 27, it said. According to the statement, the man had swallowed 64 capsules containing 620 grams of white coloured powder which preliminary narcotics testing has revealed to be cocaine worth around Rs 3.1 crore.

The passenger has been arrested and the narcotics seized. It was the second significant narcotics seizure (in the form of capsules swallowed by passengers) affected by customs officials at Delhi international airport.