Nick Jonas’s Father Files for Bankruptcy while Priyanka is in Holiday with Him

The lovebirds, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, are in total bliss after their engagement. After a short work assignment following their Roka ceremony in India, they have been vacationing ever since. Currently, the couple is in Mexico in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas.

As per a report in ANI, they will soon be leaving for Guadalajara. An insider revealed some details about their vacation to ANI, “They ate a long leisurely lunch at Flora Farms where they learned about the local produce and farm to table cuisine.”

While the couple is enjoying their romantic holiday, things are not so awesome in the Jonas’ household. As per a report in international gossip website TMZ, Nick’s father Paul Jonas is in a debt of over a million dollars due to professional issues, which also includes $268k to be paid for a case his company lost. As a result, the company has filed for bankruptcy and the website has got documents in its possession to prove this.