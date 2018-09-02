IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

One security personnel killed, several injured in IED blast

Improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Sukma's Kerlapal area

Sep 2, 2018, 06:32 am IST
One jawan was killed and three others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday.The four jawans from District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured in the IED blast in Sukma’s Kerlapal area Chhattisgarh, after which they were rushed to the hospital. However, one among the injured personnel succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking about the incident, Sukma’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Shalabh Sinha said, “Four Jawans were injured during an IED blast which happened when the DRD team was out on a search. One Jawan has succumbed to his injury. The three injured jawans are being said to be out of danger now. They will be shifted to a better hospital after preliminary cure”.

