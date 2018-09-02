FIR registered against Robert Vadra, Former Haryana Chief Minister

An FIR was lodged against businessman Robert Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF Company Gurugram in connection with a Gurugram land fraud case on Saturday.

As per initial reports, the FIR was registered at Khedki Daula police station in Gurugram.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Surendra Sharma, a resident of Mewat.

In the FIR, it has been alleged that had purchased land in Gurugram for Rs 7.50 crore and sold them back for Rs 58 crore after making some changes in land use.

On the FIR, Robert Vadra responded by saying “It’s election season n an increase of oil prices …. so let’s divert the real peoples issues … with Robert Vadra’s decade old issue … Whats new ?!”

