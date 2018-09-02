US Withdraws Aid Of $300 Millions Over Lack Of Actions Against Terrorists

The ever-present terrorists’ activities and the lack of actions to curb them have been the decisive factor for the USA to cancel its $300 million financial aid.

The aid was promised to Pakistan by the US military but has been suspended over country’s failure to take action against the militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.

The so-called Coalition Support Funds were part of a broader suspension in aid to Pakistan announced by US President Donald Trump at the start of the year when he accused Pakistan of rewarding past assistance with “nothing but lies and deceit.”

It was alleged that Islamabad has been providing a safe haven to terrorists who are still engaged in the 17-year-old war with Afghanistan. The claim was denied by Pakistan.

Pakistan could win back US’s financial support if it changes’ its behaviour.

READ ALSO: OMG! Donald Trump Doesn’t Know the Colours of American Flag ?

The funds were to be handed over by Defence Secretary James Mattis to Pakistan if he saw definite changes.

“Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 (million) was reprogrammed,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said.

He said the Pentagon aimed to spend the $300 million on “other urgent priorities” if approved by Congress.

Earlier this year, Pakistan was promised another $500 million in CSF which was stripped off by the Congress, to bring the total withheld to $800 million.

The disclosure came ahead of an expected visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the top US military officer, General Joseph Dunford, to Islamabad.

Mr Mattis told reporters on Tuesday that combating militants would be a “primary part of the discussion.”

Experts on the Afghan conflict, America’s longest war, argue that militant safe havens in Pakistan have allowed Taliban-linked insurgents in Afghanistan a place to plot deadly strikes and regroup after ground offensives.

The Pentagon’s decision shows that the United States, which has sought to change Pakistani behaviour, is still increasing pressure on Pakistan’s security apparatus.

It also underscored that Islamabad has yet to deliver the kind of change sought by Washington.