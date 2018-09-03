Cesarean Baby Becomes The First Child To Get ‘ModiCare’ Benefits

One of Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s biggest scheme was the ModiCare, otherwise known as the Ayushman Bharat- the biggest health insurance scheme in India.

The ModiCare scheme took birth on the 1st of September, and this Cesarean baby was the first to receive it.

The baby girl was born Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana, and a claim of Rs 9,000 was paid to the hospital by Ayushman Bharat, according to Dr Dinesh Arora, deputy CEO of Ayushman Bharat (National Health Protection Mission).

Arora wrote on his Twitter:

First claim raised under #AyushmanBharat. A baby girl is born through caesarean section at Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana. Claim of RS 9000 paid to the hospital by Ayushman Bharat- Haryana. @AyushmanNHA welcomes the young angel! @cmohry pic.twitter.com/KJCVdr97Bv — Dr Dinesh Arora (@drdineshias) September 1, 2018

This was retweeted by Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO of Ayushman Bharat. Arora also posted the receipt of the withdrawal amount.

READ ALSO: Private hospitals against Modicare rates, Say”too low” for quality care

Lauding the government for the scheme, Karishma’s mother Mausami said, “‘The government will bear all medical expenses. This scheme is very good.”

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in his speech from the Red Fort that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan, also known as Ayushman Bharat scheme, will be launched across the country from September 25.

The ambitious scheme, the biggest health financing scheme in the world, offers an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, which will cover 10 crore poor families or almost 50 crore persons.

Modi had announced that while the scheme would initially cover 10 crore poor families as per the socio-economic census of 2011, it will “in the coming days also benefit the lower middle-class, middle-class and upper-middle class” by way of jobs in the medical sector as new hospitals will open in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Modi said the number of beneficiaries of the scheme would be almost equal to the combined population of the USA, Mexico and Canada or of the European Union. “The poor in the country will now not have to struggle with the trouble of illness, not take money on loan from money-lenders and family will not go bankrupt,” he said.

According to international rating agency Moody’s, Ayushman Bharat is credit positive for insurance companies as it will aide in higher premium growth. “The launch of universal health coverage is credit positive for the country’s insurers because it will help grow health premiums and provide insurers with cross-selling and servicing opportunities,” Moody’s said in a report a week ago.

As of FY17, only 440 million people were covered under health insurance schemes. The rating agency expects the AB-NHBM to increase that number by 500 million.