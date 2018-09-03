Deepa Nishant Makes a Sarcastic Dig at P.M Modi While Justifying Pinarayi Vijayan’s Visit to America

Deepa Nishanth, a well-known Supporter of CPI(M) in Kerala has come out in support of Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s American Visit. Criticisms had come from all sides against Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to a hospital in America for expert treatment, which was postponed as floods came in and wrecked havoc in the state.

While a section lauded Vijayan’s act of postponing the visit, opposition asks why C.M is visiting a bourgeois country. Others ask why Kerala has to seek a hospital in America, despite being number 1 in medicine, as claimed by the Government. Deepa Nishanth has now given a reply to such questions through Facebook.

Her Facebook post was a simple one, wishing a speedy recovery for C.M. She said there are plenty of jobs left to do in Kerala and that she is waiting for a fully fit C.M to come back. But then, the Facebook comment she put for her post was of a different tone.

In the comments, She answers people who criticises C.M for making America visit. She says those people who criticises C.M Vijayan looks admirably at the man whoa wears coat worth 10 lakhs Rs with his name written on it. This is an obvious reference to P.M Modi. Deepa Nishanth’s facebook post might evoke some response from BJP supporters soon.