India vs England: This English cricketer to retire after 5th Test

England’s Test opener and leading run-scorer Alastair Cook on Monday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the fifth Test against India.

“After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India,” Cook was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank,” The 33-year-old added. Cook was the leading batsman in two of England’s greatest overseas triumphs in Test history, England’s Ashes win in 2010/11, and their victory in India in 2012/13, according to the statement issued by ICC.