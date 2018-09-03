celebritiesentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan enjoying vacation in Maldives: See Pics

Sep 3, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan are enjoying their Maldives vacation to the fullest with son Taimur. They are also accompanied by Saif’s sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their little daughter Inaaya Naumi. The six of them enjoyed some time at the beach at their scenic resort and the photos are sure to give you wanderlust.

Soha and Kunal shared snippets from the holiday and we saw the entire family enjoying some beach time. Inaaya and Taimur got some swimming lessons and later posed with Saif, Kareena, Soha and Kunal for the mandatory beach pic. Soha shared another photo where both the kiddos were busy colouring as Kunal and Kareena watched over them.

Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

