Young Woman Performing Stunt in Local Train ,Video Goes Viral : Watch Here

Sep 3, 2018, 04:14 pm IST
Young men performing stunts in Mumbai locals is not an unusual sight these days, but probably for the first time in the city, a woman was caught on camera doing dangerous stunts on a Harbour line train between Raey Road and Cotton Green Stations. The lady has not been identified yet by the railway police.

In the video, the woman is seen holding on to the rod and leaning out dangerously. According to report, she was travelling in a first-class general compartment and is even seen jumping on the platform even before the train comes to a halt at the station.

