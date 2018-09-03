Lip-Smacking Parsi Chicken Cutlets To Devour- Russian Pattice

Russian Pattice is a lip-smacking chicken cutlet that is packed with flavour and spices and makes a perfect appetizer for parties. Serve it along with mint chutney and a delicious cocktail and your guests will simply love it.

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 15 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 Potatoes (Aloo), boiled and peeled

200 grams Chicken breasts

1/2 cup Cheese, grated

1/2 tablespoon Garlic, paste

1/2 tablespoon Ginger, paste

2 Green Chillies

2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves

1/3 cup Breadcrumbs

Salt, to taste

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

To coat the Pattice

1 Whole Egg

1/4 cup Sooji (Semolina/ Rava)

1/2 cup Breadcrumbs

How to make