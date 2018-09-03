Mahindra launches its latest MPV Marazzo in India : Price and Features

Mahindra and Mahindra has today launched its latest MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) in India. Dubbed as Mahindra Marazzo, the MPV comes at a starting price of Rs 9.9 Lakh and it will be available in 4 variants and 7 seater option pan-India. Users need to pay Rs 5000 extra over the 7-seater variant to make it 8-seater configuration.

The base variant Marazzo M2 is priced at Rs 9.99 Lakh, M4 at Rs 10.95 Lakh, M6 at Rs 12.40 Lakh and M8 at 13.90 Lakh. The latest MPV comes in direct competition with the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs, with both of them being in high demands in their price band.

The design of the latest MPV is inspired by a shark. There is a shark-teeth like a grille at the front, shark tail-like lamps at the tail and shark fin antenna. Another interesting highlight of this vehicle is the new T-shaped centre console with trapezoidal AC vents, which the company claims to be industry-first surround cool technology. Coming to interiors, you get a dual-tone texture with black and off-while dashboard with chrome bezels around the air vents and multi-colour design.

Also Read : Rupee Falls & Fuel Prices Reaches New Heights; SEE LIST

The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that company claims can generate a maximum power of 120 bhp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Marazzo is only available in diesel variant, but the petrol model is expected to launch soon when the BS VI emission norms come into effect. All the variants are equipped with ABS with EBD and brake assist coupled with two airbags and an Isofix child seat mounts.

The top model of the Marazzo comes with LED DRLs, 17-inch black-finished alloy wheels along with rear parking camera and parking sensors. For entertainment, there is a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto support. The company says that Apple CarPlay compatibility is coming soon to the infotainment system. Further, the system comes with voice recognition and users also get automatic climate control, cruise control and power folding side mirrors.