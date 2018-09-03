Much Awaited Odiyan Date Postponed; Director Confirms On Twitter

There is no doubt that the Malayalees are waiting for the much awaited Odiyan. But recent reports state the dates have been postponed.

The release date of the most hyped Malayalam movie Odiyan’s trailer is set to release next month.

Odiyan’s director VA Shrikumar Menon has posted the news on his Twitter handle:

Dear friends , Odiyan trailer will be released only in the month of October. This tweet is to end speculations regarding the trailer release in sept. Keep praying for the team Odiyan. Post prdn work in full swing. — shrikumar menon (@VA_Shrikumar) September 2, 2018

Earlier, the makers of Odiyan had announced that the movie will hit screens worldwide on October 11.

But the floods had resulted in many of the Onam scheduled movies to be postponed, including Odiyan.

It has been reported that the Odiyan is to be released for Christmas.

Kayamkulam Kochunni, in which Mohanlal plays an important role in the movie, too has been postponed & is reported to release mid-December.