Yogi Thali: Have A Complete Meal For Just Rs. 10

Would you like a complete meal for a minimum price, say like Rs. 10? Then this restaurant is the place to go.

A thali or a complete meal with rice or roti, daal and curry for Rs. 10 has been launched at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The subsidized meal Yogi thali, named after the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was launched by Allahabad mayor Abhilasha Gupta.

“The thali will be available at ‘Baba Da Dhaba’ near Attarsuiya crossing from September 1. The meal will be free for the differently-abled, saints and the poor. For others it will cost Rs 10,” said Dilip Kumar ‘Kakay’, owner of the restaurant and district president of Akhil Bharatiya Khatri Mahasabha.

Kakay said, “We believe that no one should sleep on an empty stomach. We have named after the Chief Minister because he is working for the people of the state and everyone is really appreciating his efforts.”

The thalis are available at an outlet near Allahabad’s Attarsuiya locality.

Kakay said the meal will include rice, pulses, a seasonal vegetable, two tandoori roti or four ‘kachaudi’, pickle, salad etc. “It will be a pure vegetarian thali without onion and garlic. The thali will cost us Rs 30-40. Usually, the customers get this thali for Rs 50 or more. Once we get more funds, we will serve sweet also.

Kakay, who is also the joint secretary of Jeev Kalyan Evam Shiksha Samiti said if the government supports him, he is willing to serve the Yogi thali at the Kumbh Mela 2019. “This thali will be free for saints, seers and the disabled. We’ll charge Rs 5 from rural pilgrims and Rs 10 from others,” he shared.

Even though it is not a government programme, Yogi thali is the latest to come up along the lines of other free meal facilities like the Amma thalis and Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu and the Atal Jan Ahar Yojna in Delhi. The earlier Congress government in Uttarakhand too had its Indira Amma Canteens, which served a full meal at Rs. 20.

The hugely successful Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu, which has become an example for many states, serve as many as 3.5 lakh people every day. Extremely popular among the common people, the canteens sell idlis at Rs. 1 and rice dishes at Rs. 10.