25-Year-Old Woman Shouts Slogans Against Modi Government Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, 25-year-old has been arrested by the police for raisings slogans against the Modi government.

The incident took place on Monday in a flight that was heading for Tamil Nadu.

Sophia, a researcher in Canada was returning home when she realized that Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan in front of her. Suddenly she got up and shouted slogans against the BJP and the “fascist” government at the Centre, creating a commotion in the flight.

A verbal duel took place between the BJP President and Sophia once the flight landed in Thoothukudi, and the former filed a police complaint who arrested Sophia.

Soundararajan later told the media that the girl student rose in a “menacing” manner against her and felt there was a threat to her life in the manner in which she protested.

“She is not an ordinary person,” the BJP leader said, adding she suspected her “background” and that there must be some “organisation” behind her protest which should be probed.

Leaders of various political parties, including the CPI-M, CPI and PMK, criticised the police “high handedness” and demanded the woman’s immediate release.

They also said Soundararajan should have handled the issue in a mature manner without resorting to gimmicks. The incident only showed that young people in the country were angry with the Central government, they said.