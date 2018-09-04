BJP Leader K Surendran Questions Brinda Karat’s Commitment Towards Protecting Women’s Rights

BJP leader K Surendran has come out asking some pertinent doubts which question CPI(M)s leader Brinda Karat’s commitment towards protecting women’s rights. A DYFI woman member, had earlier made a complaint to Brinda that Shoranur MLA P Sasi had tried to abuse her in Mannarkad Party Office. But Brinda, allegedly sat on the complaint, forcing the victim, a law student, to send another email to CPI(M) General Secretary demanding some action.

Surendran said that despite Brinda receiving the complaint on August 14, she wasn’t ready to hand over the complaint to police. Being a leader with good knowledge about the judiciary and as a prominent woman leader in the country, Brinda has done a grave mistake, said Surendran.

Brinda should have informed the police and not the party. The rape cases are not to be settled in courts set up by the party. An MLA is the accused here. How such leaders like Brinda can bring the woman of this country up ? The party actions are your internal affair.

Surendran urged the central leadership of Communist party to clairfy why they didn’t hand over the complaint to police.