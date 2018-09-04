Dulquer Salmaan slammed Jet Airways for misbehaviour by staff

Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday slammed Jet Airways alleging misbehaviour by ground staff of the airline.

He tweeted his bad experience and mentioned that he had not asked for any special treatment or wasn’t late for his flight.

“Disgusted by @jetairways ground staff attitudes. Multiple airports I’ve experienced just bad attitude at check in counters and gates. Is it important for your passengers to travel with a bad taste or being insulted ? Talking down to passengers or any human being is plain wrong ! (sic)” Dulquer Salmaan tweeted. He further said the airline staff had misbehaved with his family members as well.

Disgusted by @jetairways ground staff attitudes. Multiple airports I’ve experienced just bad attitude at check in counters and gates. Is it important for your passengers to travel with a bad taste or being insulted ? Talking down to passengers or any human being is plain wrong ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 4, 2018

“And to those wondering, No I wasn’t late for my flights nor did I seek special privileges or assistance or cut any queues. I’m neither bratty nor starry. Today I observed this behaviour to a fellow passenger. And previously to my family travelling with an infant,” the actor clarified. Jet Airways has not yet responded to tweeted by Dulquer Salmaan.

And to those wondering, No I wasn’t late for my flights nor did I seek special privileges or assistance or cut any queues. I’m neither bratty nor starry. Today I observed this behaviour to a fellow passenger. And previously to my family travelling with an infant @jetairways — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 4, 2018

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in her Magazine Cover Shoot