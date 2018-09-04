Uncategorized

Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in her Magazine Cover Shoot

Sep 4, 2018, 08:07 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kangana-Ranaunt

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jahnsi. The actress recently featured on the September cover of Vogue India. She looks beautiful in a fairytale bride to look for the fashion and lifestyle magazine.

She was seen pretty in a light green and white lehenga choli. With white and pink flowers tiara-crowned on her head, Ranaut looks like the contemporary bride in a white and light green choker and matching bangles. In soft pink lips and her hand on her hips, she poses against the background of green leaves and red flowers that only make the image more pretty.

Take a look at the picture below:

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals about sending Aaradhya to a boarding school

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 17, 2018, 06:26 pm IST

Scientists shocked by massive new spider discovery

Dec 18, 2017, 12:35 pm IST

Sunny Leone beats this actress with her higher remuneration

Jun 27, 2018, 07:33 am IST

Phone call to Lalu Prasad by CM Nitish Kumar: Tejaswi reveals the facts

Jan 17, 2018, 08:15 pm IST

Prime suspect minor boy in the Jind rape case found dead: Body was naked and mutilated

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close