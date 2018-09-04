DYFI Member’s Rape Complaint Against CPI(M) MLA: Kodiyeri Says there is no Need to Handover the Complaint to Police

CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that there is no need to hand over the complaint of DYFI woman member to the Police department now. The complaint was about a rape attempt by CPI(M) shoranur MLA P.K Sasi. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that he had received the complaint three weeks before and that the party is taking appropriate measures on it.

Kodiyeri also dismissed the news of assigning a commision to investigate about the complaint. “party will not protect offenders, the party doesn’t have any such history” he added.

“There is no need to hand over the complaint to police now if that was the case, the complainee herself would have gone to the police,” said Kodiyeri. He promised that a probe will be made and there will be proper action taken.