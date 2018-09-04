IndiaNEWS

Fuel On Fire: Prices Rises Again Knocking Out Common Man

Sep 4, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel price
fuel price continues its upward rise

Yet again, the fuel price rises as the value of Rupee continues its downward slump.

On Monday, the value of Rupee reached a new low of 71.21 per Dollar proportionately rising the price value of fuels.

READ ALSO:  Can GST Reduce Fuel Prices? Here Is What P. Chidambaram Says

Here is the latest price value in the major cities:

 

CITY

  

FUEL

  

TODAY

  

YESTERDAY
 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

79.31

 

71.34

  

79.15

 

71.15
 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

82.33

 

74.29

  

82.06

 

74
 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

86.72

 

75.74

  

86.56

 

75.54
 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

82.41

 

75.39

  

82.30

 

75.24
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

82.70

 

76.50

  

82.62

 

76.38

 

Tags

Related Articles

Rapistan
Jul 11, 2018, 07:57 am IST

“Population + Patriarchy +….= Rapistan”; IAS topper’s tweet against govt

MP chief minister
Jun 11, 2017, 03:51 pm IST

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Off ‘Peace Fast’

Feb 1, 2018, 05:23 pm IST

Do you want to use Bicycle in Metro station? Mail your Aadhar!

Feb 9, 2018, 10:08 pm IST

Karnataka polls : Yeddyurappa welcomes Rahul Gandhi by calling ‘Election Hindu’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close