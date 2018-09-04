Fuel On Fire: Prices Rises Again Knocking Out Common Man

Yet again, the fuel price rises as the value of Rupee continues its downward slump.
On Monday, the value of Rupee reached a new low of 71.21 per Dollar proportionately rising the price value of fuels.
Here is the latest price value in the major cities:
|
CITY
|
FUEL
|
TODAY
|
YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
79.31
71.34
|
79.15
71.15
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
82.33
74.29
|
82.06
74
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
86.72
75.74
|
86.56
75.54
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
82.41
75.39
|
82.30
75.24
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
82.70
76.50
|
82.62
76.38
