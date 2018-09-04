IndiaNEWS

Can GST Reduce Fuel Prices? Here Is What P. Chidambaram Says

Sep 4, 2018, 07:01 am IST
1 minute read
fuel prices
fuel prices should be brought under GST- P. Chidambaram

The fuel prices have drastically risen in the past few days as the Rupee continues its downward slump, followed by the trade wars and the price rise of crude oil.

Raising concerns over the high rise of the fuel prices, former Finance Minister & senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that the petrol & diesel should be brought under the GST.

READ ALSO:  Rupee Falls & Fuel Prices Reaches New Heights; SEE LIST

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:

READ ALSO:  Rupee Value Slides To A New Low; Reaches Rs. 71.21 Per Dollar

Prices of petrol and diesel, already at unprecedented levels in the country, rose for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, even as analysts said the dual impact of rising oil prices and the depreciating rupee increases regulatory risks for state-run oil and gas firms.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the rise in fuel prices in the country was “temporary,” adding that a rise in global crude oil prices was responsible for the price surge in India.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 12, 2018, 04:52 pm IST

Mass Surya Namaskar performed in Educational institutions

Oct 8, 2017, 08:22 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush’

Nov 19, 2017, 06:29 am IST

Continued police search for missing teenager

Jun 8, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

Unhappy With Food! Customers Thrashed Hotel Employee With Utensils: Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close