How To Make A Conditioner For Dry Hair At Home

Coconut Milk And Almond Oil Conditioner For Dry Hair

You Will Need

1 tbsp Honey

1 tbsp Milk

1 tbsp Coconut Milk

1 tsp Almond Oil

1 tsp Rose Water

Processing Time

15 minutes

Process

Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl and set it aside.

Wash your hair and apply the ingredients to your damp hair in sections.

Leave it in for 15 minutes. Wrap a towel around your head or wear a shower cap during this time to allow for maximum penetration.

Rinse the conditioner off with cool/lukewarm water.

Also Read: How To Straighten Hair Naturally