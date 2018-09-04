BeautyFashionTrendy Hacks

How To Make A Conditioner For Dry Hair At Home

Sep 4, 2018, 10:04 pm IST
Coconut Milk And Almond Oil Conditioner For Dry Hair

You Will Need

  • 1 tbsp Honey
  • 1 tbsp Milk
  • 1 tbsp Coconut Milk
  • 1 tsp Almond Oil
  • 1 tsp Rose Water

Processing Time

  • 15 minutes

Process

  • Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl and set it aside.
  • Wash your hair and apply the ingredients to your damp hair in sections.
  • Leave it in for 15 minutes. Wrap a towel around your head or wear a shower cap during this time to allow for maximum penetration.
  • Rinse the conditioner off with cool/lukewarm water.

