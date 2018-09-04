How To Make A Conditioner For Dry Hair At Home

Coconut Milk And Almond Oil Conditioner For Dry Hair
You Will Need
- 1 tbsp Honey
- 1 tbsp Milk
- 1 tbsp Coconut Milk
- 1 tsp Almond Oil
- 1 tsp Rose Water
Processing Time
- 15 minutes
Process
- Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl and set it aside.
- Wash your hair and apply the ingredients to your damp hair in sections.
- Leave it in for 15 minutes. Wrap a towel around your head or wear a shower cap during this time to allow for maximum penetration.
- Rinse the conditioner off with cool/lukewarm water.
