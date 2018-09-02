BeautyFashionTrendy Hacks

How To Straighten Hair Naturally

Sep 2, 2018, 06:30 pm IST
These methods will not give you a miraculous change but will definitely make your hair 100% smoother and straighter.

  • Banana and Papaya Mask:
Take few bananas and mash it together with a papaya. Now add a spoonful of honey to it and apply it on your hair. Keep the mixture on your hair until it’s completely dry. Once done, wash your hair and then blow dry in a downward motion.

  • Coconut Cream and Lemon Mask:
This works wonders for my hair. Just whip some coconut cream with lemon juice and apply to your hair. Use a natural shampoo and thoroughly cleanse your hair to remove the mixture. After wash, your hair will look much straighter.

