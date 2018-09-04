Indian Cricketer RP Singh Announces Retirement on the Same Day He begins Career

celebrity and personnalLatest NewsNEWSSports

Sep 4, 2018, 11:12 pm IST
Indian pacer Rudra Pratap Singh announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday through a heartfelt statement on Twitter. The left arm fast bowler who donned the Indian jersey in 58 ODIs and 14 Test matches hung up his boots 13 years after making international debut for the Men in Blue in 2005 against Zimbabwe.

The 32-year-old took to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter where he wrote, “Today as I hang my boots and call it a day I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible.”

He penned, “13 years ago today, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life.”

The 32-year-old has 40 Test wickets under his belt at an economy rate of 3.98, averaging 42.05. In his 58 ODIs, the left arm slinger scalped 69 wickets at an economy rate of 5.48 averaging 33.96. He also has played 10 T20Is for India where he has bagged 15 wickets. The well-traveled IPL player has featured in 82 matches in the Indian Premier League starting from Deccan Chargers in 2008 to Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.

