Ravi Shastri Calls Rumours with Bollywood Actress as ‘cow dung’

A day after Nimrat Kaur dismissed the rumours of dating Team India coach Ravi Shastri with a cryptic tweet, the ex-cricketer has issued a strong denial. In an interview to Mid-Day, Shastri called it ‘the biggest load of cow dung’.

“Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung,” Shastri told the tabloid, adding, “Cow dung says it all.” On Monday, Nimrat also tweeted, “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead.”

Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead??? — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 3, 2018

Also Read: OMG! Is Ravi Shasthri Dating This Bollywood Actress? Here is the Truth

On Monday, reports emerged that Shastri and Kaur have been dating for two years now after meeting through a common friend. The two have made public appearances together as they have a deal with a German carmaker to launch its vehicles.

Other news and entertainment portals were quick to pick this unsubstantiated gossamer and weaved into a narrative of love, longing and autumn-summer romances, doubtless to help alleviate their own Monday morning blues.

Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in Alt Balaji’s web series The Test Case, and the actor is currently shooting for the next season of the show. She has also been nominated for an iReel Award for Best Actress (Drama). And Ravi Shastri is in England where the Indian cricket team is participating in a test series.