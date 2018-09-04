OMG! Is Ravi Shasthri Dating This Bollywood Actress? Here is the Truth

Ravi Shastri is not having the perfect time as Indian coach at the moment. Indian team went under severe criticism for their loss at the second test match before Shastri and co salvaged some pride in the third test match. India lost the fourth, but this time put up a good fight. However, Ravi has been in the news for a different reason. Actor Nimrat Kaur’s name appeared in various reports, which speculated that the actor was dating the ex-cricketer. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the cricket coach who separated from his wife Ritu more than a decade ago, is in a relationship with Nimrat now.

But is it true?

On Monday afternoon, netizens spotted a tweet on Nimrat Kaur’s feed, which read: “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days.

Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead??? — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 3, 2018



So perhaps we can dismiss any speculation of them being involved in any relationship. Mr. Shastri and Nimrat Kaur are brand ambassadors of Audi and make regular appearances at the brand’s car launch events every year, perhaps that is what really helped build this narrative. But for now, there is no reason to believe in it.

Nimrat Kaur is best known for her roles in films like The Lunchbox, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and Airlift, which was also her last Bollywood appearance. When it comes to television and web series – she’s featured in shows like Homeland, Wayward Pines and The Test Case.