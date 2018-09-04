celebritiesCinemaentertainment

This is what Jaya Prada said about acting with Amitabh Bachchan again

Sep 4, 2018, 04:00 pm IST
Jaya Prada’s fictional TV show Perfect Pati premiere date clashes with that of Amitabh Bachchan’s reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actress who has worked with Big B in films such as Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, Aakhree Raasta, Indrajeet, etc. commented on clash saying that it is a pure coincidence but treats it as a special one.

Prada added, “Amitji is such a fine actor and working with an actor of his calibre is always a wonderful experience. I wish him the best always.” About working with the superstar, Prada said, “I would be happy to work with him again if a good opportunity comes my way in the future, but it completely depends on the subject of what is offered to me.”

