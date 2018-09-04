This is what Jaya Prada said about acting with Amitabh Bachchan again

Jaya Prada’s fictional TV show Perfect Pati premiere date clashes with that of Amitabh Bachchan’s reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actress who has worked with Big B in films such as Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, Aakhree Raasta, Indrajeet, etc. commented on clash saying that it is a pure coincidence but treats it as a special one.

Prada added, “Amitji is such a fine actor and working with an actor of his calibre is always a wonderful experience. I wish him the best always.” About working with the superstar, Prada said, “I would be happy to work with him again if a good opportunity comes my way in the future, but it completely depends on the subject of what is offered to me.”

