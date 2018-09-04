Tips To Wear Your Red Lipstick Perfectly

Here are some simple tips to wear your lipstick perfectly:

Before you begin, exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub or an old toothbrush for a smooth and flawless application. This also helps to prolong the longevity of your lipstick.

Don’t forget to apply a nourishing lip balm or a primer to moisturize your lips before you set out to apply your lipstick.

If you want to prevent your glossy lipstick from bleeding or feathering, use a lip pencil to line your lips before application.

Follow These Steps

Apply lip balm

Dot your lip with lip balm to smooth them and reduce crevices. This will help give you an even application of lipstick.

Use a lip liner

Choose a color that matches your lips, not your lipstick. Before drawing a line with the lip pencil, begin by dotting it at various points along the outline of your lips. Then, drawing very lightly, use the liner to connect the dots.

Apply lipstick

Pick up the lipstick and apply the colour, starting at the centre of the upper lip and moving outward toward one corner. Bring the lipstick back to the centre and run it outward toward the other corner. Repeat with the lower lip. To fill in any missing colour, dab the lipstick with your pinky, then dot the colour onto your lips with the finger.

Blot your lips

To blot, which will make lipstick last longer and keep it off your teeth, take a facial tissue and fold it in half. Hold it in two hands, with the fold facing you, then bring it between your lips and press your lips together gently. Release. To make lipstick last even longer, dust a little powder on the tissue before blotting.

Tip: Avoid deep reds if you have thin lips. They tend to make lips look smaller.

