Trisha And Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 Movie release postponed again

Sep 4, 2018, 05:53 pm IST
96 is an upcoming Tamil-language romantic drama film written and directed by C. Prem Kumar who earlier handled the cinematography for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, the film features Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead and the film is bankrolled by Nandagopal of Madras Enterprises. The music for the film is composed by Govind Menon, who is currently working in Balaji Tharaneetharan’s Oru Pakka Kathai and N. Shanmuga Sundaram is doing the cinematography.

Even before the release of the film songs has received a unanimously positive response making fans to wait eagerly for the film’s release. But the makers have been disappointing them. The film was supposed to release on August 31st but was postponed to September 7th.

The latest we hear is that the film will not release on that date and has been postponed further. Chances are very less that the movie will release on September 13 as Seema Raja and U-Turn have blocked that date. A new release date of 96 movie is expected to be announced soon.

