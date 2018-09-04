Cute Kid Taimur spotted with father Saif Ali Khan in Maldives: See Pics

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Recently Taimur decided to join his dad Saif Ali Khan for a walk by the beach and there…we just cannot take our eyes off the father-son duo.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Hand in hand – feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Sep 4, 2018 at 12:23am PDT

Also Read: South Indian actress Shruti Hassan all set for her massive comeback