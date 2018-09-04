celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Cute Kid Taimur spotted with father Saif Ali Khan in Maldives: See Pics

Sep 4, 2018, 05:20 pm IST
Less than a minute
Saif-Ali-Khan-ad-Taimu-r

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Recently Taimur decided to join his dad Saif Ali Khan for a walk by the beach and there…we just cannot take our eyes off the father-son duo.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hand in hand – feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

