South Indian actress Shruti Hassan all set for her massive comeback

Shruti Hassan one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of South India. The actress was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu and has not signed any film in Telugu and Tamil post that.

In the meantime, speculations have popped out that the actress is going to tie a knot to her Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale and going to say goodbye for the films.

Shruti Haasan speaking with one of the leading dailies has said that she has not quitted movies and she doesn’t have such plans. She has further said that she is going to make her comeback soon.

