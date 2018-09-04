celebritiesCinemaentertainment

South Indian actress Shruti Hassan all set for her massive comeback

Sep 4, 2018, 04:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
Shruti-Hassan

Shruti Hassan one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of South India. The actress was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu and has not signed any film in Telugu and Tamil post that.

In the meantime, speculations have popped out that the actress is going to tie a knot to her Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale and going to say goodbye for the films.

Shruti Haasan speaking with one of the leading dailies has said that she has not quitted movies and she doesn’t have such plans. She has further said that she is going to make her comeback soon.

Also Read: This is what Jaya Prada said about acting with Amitabh Bachchan again

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 19, 2018, 03:23 pm IST

Filmfare Awards South 2018: Top Tamil Stars Including Award Winners Boycotts Event

Jun 10, 2018, 11:52 am IST

See The Whopping Pocket Money Mukesh Ambani Give To His Sons?

Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai
Mar 28, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

This pic will prove Aaradhya is an exact copy of Aishwarya Rai

Mammootty
Feb 25, 2018, 07:51 am IST

My brother was killed; Superstar Mammootty expresses sorrow

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close