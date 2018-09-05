IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

All Schools and Colleges remain Closed as Bharat Bandh called for Tomorrow

Sep 5, 2018, 10:35 pm IST
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the wake of Bharat Bandh called by nearly 35 organisations on September. All schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior will remain closed.

Reports inform that the Gwalior-Chambal region had witnessed large-scale violence on April 2 during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by scheduled caste groups in which four people were killed.

Section 144 has been imposed in several areas of Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Ashoknagar and Guna. Security has been beefed up across the state in wake of the Bandh. Reports inform that 34 companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts.

