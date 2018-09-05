All Schools and Colleges remain Closed as Bharat Bandh called for Tomorrow

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the wake of Bharat Bandh called by nearly 35 organisations on September. All schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior will remain closed.

Reports inform that the Gwalior-Chambal region had witnessed large-scale violence on April 2 during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by scheduled caste groups in which four people were killed.

Also Read: High Alert Warning amid unconfirmed Bharat Bandh on September

Section 144 has been imposed in several areas of Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Ashoknagar and Guna. Security has been beefed up across the state in wake of the Bandh. Reports inform that 34 companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts.