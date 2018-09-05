Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water To Stary Your Day

Warm lime water on an empty stomach early in the morning helps stimulate the gastrointestinal tract. Digestion improves, heartburn is reduced and it helps in the process of elimination. Lemon juice has citric acid, which helps the enzymes to function better. It also stimulates the liver and aids in detoxification.

Lemon water tends to cleanse your cells. Moreover, it is known to make the blood vessels soft and flexible, further lowering blood pressure. Lemon water contains vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant, removing free radicals from the body. A glassful of lemon water every morning can help regulate blood pressure levels.

To increase digestive capacity, drink a glass of warm water before going to bed. You can have a glass of warm water in the morning with a wedge of lime or lemon, a pinch of salt, and a small slice of ginger.

Although lemon water can be enjoyed at any temperature, many prefer using warm or room temperature water to avoid shocking your system. Drink a few cups per day to maximize the potential health benefits of lemon water.

