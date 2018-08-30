Amazing Benefits Of Calamine Lotion You Never Knew

Calamine lotion (or simply called calamine) is a medication that treats itchiness. It helps treat insect bites, sunburns, and certain mild skin ailments and diseases.

Benefits of Calamine Lotion you never knew:

Calamine Lotion Treats Acne

The zinc oxide in calamine location, as we saw, has anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that this can help aid acne treatment.

How To Use

You can also use the lotion to treat acne cysts. First, apply steam to bring the pus out of the cysts. Then, apply some tea tree oil to kill the bacteria (using a cotton swab). Post that, take a drop or two of calamine lotion on a cotton swab and spot-treat the cysts. Gently rub the lotion over the affected areas. Leave it on for up to 3 hours so that it dries completely. You can rinse with warm water. Do this twice a day.

Helps Eliminate Dark Spots

One particular ingredient in calamine, called kaolin, is known to reduce dark spots on the constant application.

How To Use

Simply wash your face and gently pat dry with a clean towel. Using a cotton swab, apply the lotion to the affected areas. You might want to coat a little more, depending on the intensity of the spots. Use the calamine lotion at night and leave it on. Wash your face as usual in the morning.

Ensure you don’t apply it to the areas immediately around the eyes. And yes, a small, clean makeup brush can make application easier.

Soothes Dry Skin

Using calamine lotion for treating dry skin is simple. Add a few drops to a cotton swab and gently rub it on the dry areas. You can keep it on for about 3 hours and wash away with warm water.

As calamine lotion is used to ease skin irritation, it can be a wonderful remedy for diaper rashes in babies. It works by keeping the skin free from moisture and prevents the rashes from recurring.

How To Use

You can apply the lotion either directly or with a cotton swab. Rub it on the affected areas and leave it to dry. Ensure you shake the bottle a bit before using – this can give you a thick and even consistency.

Also, keep in mind that you apply it only to the affected areas (and you can do so as often as you need). But if the condition doesn’t improve in a week, please take your baby to a doctor.

Relieves Itches During Pregnancy

Also called pruritus, this is one common symptom in pregnant women where the body begins to itch. Mild attacks can be treated successfully with antipruritic preparations like calamine lotion, as per studies.

Even the American Pregnancy Association suggests using calamine lotion to curb itching during pregnancy.

How To Use

You can apply the lotion directly to the affected areas or use a cotton swab. Leave it on to dry. If the itching persists or is severe, consult your doctor.

Calamine Lotion Treats Insect Bites

The zinc oxide in the lotion creates a cooling sensation upon contact with skin. This offers temporary relief from mosquito bites (or ant bites). Though in some cases, the lotion could heal the underlying inflammation too, this may not happen at all times.

How To Use

Simply apply the lotion to the affected area and massage gently. Repeat multiple times in a day.

Studies have shown that calamine lotion can be used for treating insect bites and mild stings.

Calamine Lotion Treats Armpit Rashes

The lotion works in a similar way as on rashes on other areas of the body. It is an effective treatment that cures armpit rashes that cause irritation, inflammation, and discomfort all day long.

Calamine lotion also accelerates the healing process.

How To Use

You can take a liberal amount of lotion on your fingertips and apply to the affected areas. Repeat as many as times as required.

Treats Chicken Pox Blisters

If the accompanying fever and body aches are one side of the equation, the uncomfortable blisters are the other side. Calamine lotion contains phenol, menthol, and camphor – all of which were found to soothe the skin and dry out chickenpox blisters.

How To Use

Applying the lotion to the blisters (with extra caution) can dry them out and relieve the discomfort.

But keep in mind not to use the lotion on areas around your eyes and mouth. Also, stick to calamine lotion and don’t use hydrocortisone cream (a purported equivalent to calamine lotion) on your blisters – as the cream might interfere with the healing of your blisters.

You can also supplement this remedy with colloidal oatmeal baths for relieving itching during chickenpox.

Treats Nail Fungus

Though there is very less information on this, anecdotal evidence suggests that the zinc oxide in calamine lotion can help treat nail fungus. But calamine doesn’t have antifungal properties – so how it helps treat nail fungus is unknown (we aren’t sure if it even does). Hence, talk to your doctor about it.

