Can You Guess This Actor In This Hot Saree Pic?

Sep 5, 2018, 11:07 pm IST
This is an actor and is none other than Vijay Sethupathi. Following the success of Kavan and Vikram Vedha, the actor is gearing up for the release of highly anticipated Karuppan, in which he plays a bull tamer.

With an interesting line up of projects including Mani Ratnam’s next yet-untitled film, Vijay stunned audiences with his look from Aaranya Kaandam fame Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s next film Super Deluxe, which was earlier titled Aneethi Kathaigal. Tipped to be an anthology, the film features Vijay in the role of a transgender and his look was released on Tuesday evening by the film’s director.

In a tweet, Kumararaja introduced Vijay’s character as Shilpa and he is seen wearing a red sari and sporting shades. The film has well-known directors such as Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan Shankar as co-writers.

The film also stars Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Nadiya and Gayathri. Mysskin will also be seen playing a pivotal role.

