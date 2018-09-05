Malaika is Back with a Sexy Dance Number in Pataakha: Video

Hello Hello, the new song from Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha, featuring Malaika Arora is out now. A peppy dance number, it has been sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, while the lyrics of the song have been written by Gulzar.

Malaika’s sexy dance moves and the earthy voice of Mrs Bharadwaj make for a perfect match in Hello Hello. However, one misses the energy that Malaika’s performance had in her other popular hit numbers — Munni Badnaam (Dabangg, 2010) and Anarkali (Housefull 2, 2012) among others. In fact, with the kind of popularity the actress has when it comes to performing on raunchy dance numbers, she might appear underutilised to some.

Also Read: Malaika Arora spotted outside her gym in her usual sexy avatar: See Pics

Video:

Earlier, talking about being a part of the film with a special dance number, Malaika had told PTI, “It was great fun shooting for the song. I have immense respect for Vishal sir and Gulzar sahab. Rekha has sung the song. They have created magic in the past and I am very happy to be the part of this track. I love the title of the film and title of the song.”

Pataakha, featuring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles, is a story based on a book by writer Charan Singh Pathik.